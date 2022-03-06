India vs Sri Lanka Mohali cricket test match

Photo of PTI PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 6th March 2022 9:45 am IST
Mohali: India's Jasprit Bumrah celebrate the wicket of Sri Lanka's Angelo Mathews during the 2nd day of 1st cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, Saturday, March 05, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Mohali: India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the 2nd day of 1st cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, Saturday, March 05, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Mohali: India’s Ravichandran Ashwin congratulates Ravindra Jadeja for his fifty during the 2nd day of 1st cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka, at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, Saturday, March 05, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Mohali: India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the 2nd day of 1st cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, Saturday, March 05, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)
Mohali: India’s Ravindra Jadeja celebrates his century during the 2nd day of 1st cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, Mohali, Saturday, March 05, 2022. (PTI Photo/Vijay Verma)

