India vs West Indies: First One Day International match
Ahmedabad: India's Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan run between wickets during the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: West Indies’ bowler Alzarri Joseph celebrates with teammates the wicket of India’s Virat Kohli during the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: India’s Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan run between wickets during the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: India’s Rohit Sharma walks back to pavilion after his dismissal as Virat Kohli arrives to bat during the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)
Ahmedabad: India’s Rishabh Pant is run out Bduring the first ODI cricket match between India and West Indies, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad, Sunday, Feb 6, 2022. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

