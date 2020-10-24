‘India wants to take Kulbushan Jadhav case to ICJ again,’ said Pak FM:

By Hamza Ameer

Islamabad, Oct 24 : Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that the reason why India is reluctant to take Islamabad’s offer for another consular access to Kulbushan Jadhav is because it wanted to take the case to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) again.

“Pakistan understands tricks of the enemy. India went to the ICJ but failed while Pakistan complied with the ICJ decision,” he said.

“India wants to drag Pakistan back to the ICJ. Pakistan would take measures not to let India succeed in such attempt,” he added.

Qureshi said that there can be no talks with New Delhi until the decision to change the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, taken on August 5, 2019.

“India has enforced a continuous lockdown in the occupied valley. We are concerned about the geographical changes in occupied Kashmir, where the majority is being turned into minority,” he said.

Qureshi also claimed that India was trying to create insurgency in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and derail Pakistan’s efforts for a consensus on political reforms there.

“India highlights every little thing in Pakistan,” he said.

Qureshi made these statements while speaking at the ceremony held at the foreign ministry marking the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. He highlighted that the UN charter was being continuously violated by India.

“Universal ideals of the UN Charter were continuously being violated and defied with impunity. Nowhere more egregiously than in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK),” he said.

“Led by ‘Hindutva’ ideology, the BJP-RSS regime in India is incessantly resorting to aggressive posturing against Pakistan and other neighbouring countries that seriously imperils regional peace and security,” he added.

Qureshi called on the United Nations to exercise its legal and political authority to ensure full implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir.

Pakistan has been asking India to appoint a lawyer in the case of Kulbushan Jadhav Case, review petition of which is pending before the Islamabad High Court (IHC). However, till now, India has insisted that it would not appoint a Pakistani practicing lawyer and has called for an international representative, a demand Pakistan has rejected.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.