India ‘whitewashing’ Ahmedabad ahead of Trump visit

New Delhi: As the US President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit India on February 24 and 25, there have been several efforts made for Trump to witness a ‘radiant India.’ However, these efforts are not being made to clean India but to present a false image to the visiting President and his delegation.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation gave eviction notices to 45 families living in slums near Motera Stadium which has been prepared for president’s visit.

The families showed their eviction notices. These include 200 slum dwellers and construction workers. They have been simply asked to move out of their dwellings where they have been living for two decades.

However, the AMC officials said the eviction has nothing to do with the event “Namaste Trump” and that they are a part of the “town planning scheme.”

Apart from the slum dwellers served with eviction notices, there have been many awful changes.

Orders have been passed by the Government to divert the water of Ganga to the Yamuna so that the river and Taj Mahal look clean and the areas around it do not stink during the presidential visit.

Also, there have been reports about a wall being built in Gujarat to apparently hide the slums. Again, the AMC has denied the claim and said it had already planned the construction of the wall to stop encroachments and save trees.

The AMC keeps denying all the claims when it is clear the Government has undertaken these activities to impress President Trump when he arrives in India.

Intern Anhaar Majid