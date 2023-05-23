India will be declared a Hindu nation in 2025: Raja Singh in Kota

Hyderabad: Suspended Goshamahal BJP MLA Thakur Raja Singh continued to spew venom against minorities outside of the city, and this time during the Shaurya Vahan rally and Swabhiman Sabha meeting held on occasion of Maharana Pratap Jayanti at Kota in Rajasthan.

Addressing a crowd, Raja Singh said that at present every youth needs to “become Maharana Pratap, to protect the religion and the nation, to stop love jihad and terrorist organisations”.

“As long as such terrorist organizations remain in the country, the nation cannot move forward. During the time of Maharana Pratap, the traitors of the country had done the work of harming the religion by posing as Jaichand. Even now some Jaichands are doing similar work. These people need to be taught a lesson. Only the youth who protects the religion and the nation can do this work,” he said drawing a loud applause from the crow.

Raja Singh went ahead and alleged that stones are thrown at Ram Navami rally in Rajasthan. Invaders from other states come here because there is laxity in the law here. “But now the demand has started rising, according to the demand of Hindus in the country, India will be declared a Hindu nation in 2025-26,” he said.

The MLA said that Maharana Pratap fought with Mughal King Akbar to protect the country, religion and society. “Akbar was not afraid of arrows and swords, he was afraid of Maharana Pratap. If anyone stands against the country, we should give a befitting reply to him. We should always remember the bravery of the ‘Haldighati’ war. The enthusiasm of the youth should be used for the protection of religion, nation and mother cow,” Raja Singh added.

The suspended BJP MLA accused the Rajasthan government of letting the now-banned Popular Front of India hold a rally (held before its ban), and said it was a show of strength. Attacking the Congress government in the state, he alleged that an attempt was made to break the statue of Maharana Pratap in the battlefield of Haldighati. In such a situation, whoever touched these statues, the police should arrest them immediately, he demanded.

Raja Singh who is well known for his comments on ‘love jihad’, touching the topic, said the “problem is increasing in Rajasthan” as well. “We have to disengage from groupism. Everyone should appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to make a Uniform Civil Code, so that everyone can live under one law,” he told the gathering.

Without naming Muslims, in a veiled attack, Raja Singh spoke about making a law for population control. “When 100 crore Hindus want and Modi ji will get the blessings of 100 crore Hindus, then no one can defeat him. The public wants to make a Hindu nation,” he added.