India will be the ‘Hospital of the World’: Goyal

By News Desk 1 Published: 20th August 2020 3:36 pm IST
India will be the 'Hospital of the World': Goyal

New Delhi, Aug 20 : Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that along with being the ‘Pharmacy of the World’, India will also become the ‘Hospital of the World’.

Speaking at the inauguration of CII’s 12th MedTech Global Summit here, Goyal was quoted in a statement as saying that “we will also become the ‘Hospital of the World’, where the world will be able to use facilities, high quality medical care and high quality treatment that India will provide to the rest of the world”.

READ:  Passenger bus allegedly hijacked from Agra found in Etawah

According to the minister, the medical devices industry will be at the forefront of bringing technology to India and “ensuring our rightful place in global trade for equipment and global engagement with hospitals internationally”.

Besides, Goyal pointed out that the pharmaceutical industry persevered to ensure an adequate supply of medicines for India and the world.

“The medical devices industry laboured and helped us indigenously prepare products required to fight Covid-19,” he said in the statement.

“Our doctors, paramedics and medical fraternity have made the nation proud by serving the common man relentlessly through their commitment to ensure the safety and well-being of India.”

READ:  SSR was like our son, we want to know reason behind his death: Sanjay

Furthermore, he said that industries of pharma, medical devices and medical profession will evolve with the realisation that being self-reliant is important to care for the lives of the people.

Goyal said that preventive health care through wellness centres will be the way forward. “Staying fit has been the mantra of our government,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
India
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close