India will never forget cowardly attack on Parliament: PM

New Delhi, Dec 13 : Paying tributes to the security personnel who sacrificed their lives in the 2001 Parliament attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that the country will never forget the cowardly attack as well as the men who gave their lives to protect the supreme legislative body of the country.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: “We will never forget the cowardly attack on our Parliament on this day in 2001. We recall the valour and sacrifices of those who lost their lives while protecting our Parliament. India will always be thankful to them.”

President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted: “The nation gratefully remembers the brave martyrs who laid down their lives while defending Parliament on this day in 2001. While commemorating the great sacrifices of the defenders of the temple of our democracy, we strengthen our resolve to defeat the forces of terror.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that the country will always remember the valour of such security personnel. “I salute the valour of all the brave security personnel who made the supreme sacrifice while steadfastly countering the terrorist attack on Parliament on this day in 2001,” Singh said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid respects to the brave security men. “I pay my respects to the brave sons of ‘Maa Bharati’ who made the supreme sacrifice, taking on the enemies in the cowardly terrorist attack on Parliament in 2001. A grateful nation will forever be indebted to your immortal sacrifice,” Shah tweeted.

Terrorists from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed terror groups had attacked Indian Parliament on December 13, 2001. Nine persons, including eight security personnel, were killed in the attack. All five terrorists were also killed by security forces. The attack led to high tension between India and Pakistan and the security of Parliament was upgraded thereafter.

