India thrash England by an innings and 25 runs in 4th Test

By IANS|   Updated: 6th March 2021 4:33 pm IST
India-England test in Ahmedabad
Indian cricketers celebrate the dismissal of a England batsman during the third day of the 4th and last cricket test match between India and England, at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Saturday, March 6, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Ahmedabad: India on Saturday defeated England by an innings and 25 runs to win the fourth and final Test and with it the series 3-1 here. The result takes India into the final of the World Test Championship, to be played at Lord’s, London, in June. New Zealand have already qualified for the final.

Off-spinner R. Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged five-wicket hauls to bowl England out for 135 in their second innings to register the win inside three days of the five-day match. For England, the lone half-century came from Daniel Lawrence (50, 95 balls, 6x4s). The others just capitulated against the Indian spinners.

Brief scores:

England: 205 and 135 (Daniel Lawrence 50, Joe Root 30, R. Ashwin 5/47, Axar Patel 5/48); India: 365 (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 96 not out, Rohit Sharma 49, Axar Patel 43, Ben Stokes 4/89, James Anderson 3/44)

Result: India won by an innings and 25 runs

