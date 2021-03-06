India thrash England by an innings and 25 runs in 4th Test

Ahmedabad: India on Saturday defeated England by an innings and 25 runs to win the fourth and final Test and with it the series 3-1 here. The result takes India into the final of the World Test Championship, to be played at Lord’s, London, in June. New Zealand have already qualified for the final.

Off-spinner R. Ashwin and left-arm spinner Axar Patel bagged five-wicket hauls to bowl England out for 135 in their second innings to register the win inside three days of the five-day match. For England, the lone half-century came from Daniel Lawrence (50, 95 balls, 6x4s). The others just capitulated against the Indian spinners.

Brief scores:

England: 205 and 135 (Daniel Lawrence 50, Joe Root 30, R. Ashwin 5/47, Axar Patel 5/48); India: 365 (Rishabh Pant 101, Washington Sundar 96 not out, Rohit Sharma 49, Axar Patel 43, Ben Stokes 4/89, James Anderson 3/44)

Result: India won by an innings and 25 runs