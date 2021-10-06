India would have become another Pakistan without RSS: Karnataka minister

Bengaluru: Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Wednesday said India would have become another Pakistan in absence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the country.

“The RSS is the patriot organisation that is safeguarding the country. India is safe under the RSS. Indian people nowhere need to be scared for any country or forces,” he said.

Responding to a remark on the RSS made by Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) leader and former Karnataka chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, Chauhan said the RSS is the reason that India is not becoming another Pakistan.

“India would have become another Pakistan if the RSS wasn’t there,” Chauhan said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kumaraswamy alleged that the RSS had trained 4,000 civil servants in the country- IAS, IPS officers who are now part of the Indian bureaucracy.

Chauhan further said that everybody knows how the JDS ran the country and its contribution. “JDS and Kumarswamy must understand that they don’t have any credibility to speak about RSS,” he added.