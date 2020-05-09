IndiaIsNotWithZeeNews top trending on Twitter

NEW DELHI: Zee news editor-in-chief and anchor Sudhir Chaudhary, was booked under non-bailable sections for offending the Muslim religion.

Soon after the FIR filed, #isupportSudhirchaudhary begin trending on the internet.

Contrary to #isupportSudhirchaudhary, social media users on Saturday turn the hashtag #IndiaIsNotWithZeeNews into top trending topic on Twitter in India.

The hashtag #IndiaIsNotWithZeeNews started trending about 4 hours ago and is currently trending at #️1 with 108K tweets.

#IndiaIsNotWithZeeNews @sudhirchaudhary : You get what you seed. You spread hatred and divide India policy and people are not rejecting you. Time to think and start being faithful to your important profession. Be a professional journalist and not only for money. #suggestion — Feroz Hussain Meer (@feroz786311) May 9, 2020

A case has been registered in Kerala's Kozhikode against Sudhir Chaudhary for spreading hatred by misusing the word Jihad.The Jihad chart he used in the program was actually run by sangh fb pages meant to spread #Islamophobia_In_India few years back.#IndiaIsNotWithZeeNews pic.twitter.com/0IeYL86Ot6 — Aysha Renna (@AyshaRenna) May 8, 2020

On Thursday, 7 May, Kerala police filed an FIR against Chaudhary for broadcasting a prime-time show where schooled his viewers about the different “types of jihad” in the Muslim community.

Amidst the widespread of COVID-19, some of the leading media channels are busy in spreading bigotry and communal hatred.

These media channels who twist the news and disinformed the readers and viewers providing a bait to the right-wing hatemongers and fringe groups who leave no opportunity to demonize, harass and vilify Indian Muslims.

As a result of their actions, first it was Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami who faces the heat and now its Sudhir Chaudhary

