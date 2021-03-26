Indian Ambassador to KSA Dr Ausaf Sayeed promoted as Secretary Govt of India

New Delhi: The Cabinet Committee of the Foreign Ministry has promoted Dr. Ausaf Sayeed (IFS) to the post of Secretary Government of India. Dr. Ausaf Sayeed along with seven others of IFS batch 1989 was promoted to grade 1 Secretary Government of India.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed is currently an Indian Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He belongs to a well-known educated family of Hyderabad. He has performed diplomatic services in Egypt, Qatar, Denmark, Yemen, Chicago and Shashail.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed’s tenure in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia first as a Consul General and now as Ambassador has been exemplary in strengthening Indo-Saudi bilateral relations.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed is known for his love for the Urdu language and its propagation. Wherever he was posted, he always convened Urdu Mushairas and brought Indian diaspora on a single platform.

Dr. Ausaf Sayeed is the only Muslim IFS official who has been promoted to the post of Secretary Government of India.