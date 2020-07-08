Indian American Forum condemns China’s aggression into Indian Territory

Chicago: Indian American Forum (IAF) condemns China’s aggression into the Indian Territory resulting in war-like situations and transgressing the Line of Actual Control.

IAF offers prayers to twenty Indian Army fallen heroes and to their families in the line of duty defending the Sovereignty of the Indian nation.

India – china Conflict. NRIs Conference call with Uttam Kumar Reddy and Rajiv Tyagi

China is well known for aggressively claiming its hegemony across several Asian fronts. Since 2013, China was involved in multiple instances in creating border tensions at different fronts with India, despite having business relations and both countries culturally close.

Recently, IAF conducted a web conference with expert guest speakers Captain Uttam Kumar Reddy MP and Former IAF Pilot, Rajiv Tyagi who is also Former Fighter Pilot IAF to understand the current border situation and various options to resolve the issue.

The conference was well received by the audience and understood the historical perspective of Indo-China relations and the current prevailing situation at LAC.

Speaking on this occasion Mr. Rajiv Tyagi former IAF fighter pilot and defense analyst lambasted China on its aggression in Indian territory and warned of serious consequences. Discussing at length historical perspective of LAC and earlier intrusions he asked upon the Indian Government to give free hand to the military to exercise its options and protect the territorial integrity along LAC which can push China back from intrusion area within India.

Another speaker Mr. Uttam Kumar Reddy Former fighter pilot and current Member of parliament also condemn Chinese army murder of soldiers and paid tribute to Col Santosh Babu who belongs to his constituency in Nalgonda and asked the Modi led the government to act swiftly and take control of India’s Territory.

Mr. Uttam kumar Reddy and Rajiv Tyagi Ji discusses at length Abrogation of article 370, India USA relations, COVID crisis, and China internal issues to be a possible cause of incursion and asked Modi led the government to act swiftly and name China as intruder and aggressor.

Dr. Mohammed Jameel founder of Indian Americans forum also spoke on this occasion and paid tribute to all fallen soldiers and hoped their sacrifices will not go in vain and India will protect its territory with all its might.

On behalf of IAF, he urged Indian Government to expose, at various International Summits, the nefarious activities of China in breaching all agreements and violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC). At the same time, the Indian Government should engage in diplomatic channels for the withdrawal of Chinees troops from Indian soil. If the diplomatic channels are not working, India should be prepared to launch Military action to reclaim the Indian Territory. We all Indians support the Government action in this regard as Indian Sovereignty is supreme.

The members present in the call were Ramakrishna Jalla co founder of Indian Americans forum ,senior member Narsingh Mamindla ,Dr Rehan from International peace and justice, and activists Ayesha, Motika Anand Sravanth PoReddy.