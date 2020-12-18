Indian American Forum to hold online protest for farmers’ movement

By Sakina Fatima|   Updated: 18th December 2020 5:03 pm IST
Hyderabad: Indian Americans Forum, a forum of secular liberal Indian Americans, will hold an online protest in solidarity with the ongoing farmers’ protest. The organization requests participation from across the world.

The conference will be held online on December 20 in Zoom. Indian American Forum requests everyone to join the call, along with its keynote speakers Kiran Vissa (Rythu Swarajiya Vedika), Sukhdev Singh (Farmer), Saraswati Kavula (Farmer-Activist), Neeraj Singh (Farmer-Bihar).

Ever since the three laws were passed in Parliament in September, farmers have been protesting largely in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh and have brought their own farm laws to negate the central acts.

Participations will be allowed to express their views as well. Zoom code to join the online protest: 89866243555.

