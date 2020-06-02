Indian Americans Forum concerned about Varavara Rao’s health

Chicago: Indian Americans Forum is concerned about the recent news of renowned poet Varavara Rao’s health. Varavara Rao, age 81 who is a well known activist, writer, poet and lecturer got arrested 1.5 years ago in the alleged Elgar Parishad case which is still in trial.

Bail pleas

There have been several pleas of bail for Poet Varavara Rao and other 10

activists before which were denied suppressing the voice of dissent. It is

unfortunate that there is no communication between him and his wife,

daughters during this time. Considering his age and worrisome health

conditions deteriorating day by day, We request the officials to release the

information regarding his health and we plea for his bail immediately.

Therefore we, Indian Americans forum and below signed organizations

urge upon the government of India to release poet varavara rao and save

his life.

We also request to consider the release of all other activists arrested in

Elgar parishad case who aren’t well and are at high risk of falling ill under

humanity grounds.

Dr. Mohammed Jameel, Panna Batra, Ramakrishna Jalla

Indian American Forum

Dr. Rehan Khan

International Society for Peace and Justice

Raju RajaGopal

Co-Founder, Hindus For Human Rights-USA

Narayana Swamy Venkatayogi

Poet

Sajee Gopal

Civil Rights Activist

Dr. Mohammed Haroon

Humanism Project, Australia

