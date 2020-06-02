Indian Americans Forum concerned about Varavara Rao’s health

Chicago: Indian Americans Forum is concerned about the recent news of renowned poet Varavara Rao’s health. Varavara Rao, age 81 who is a well known activist, writer, poet and lecturer got arrested 1.5 years ago in the alleged Elgar Parishad case which is still in trial.
Bail pleas
There have been several pleas of bail for Poet Varavara Rao and other 10
activists before which were denied suppressing the voice of dissent. It is
unfortunate that there is no communication between him and his wife,
daughters during this time. Considering his age and worrisome health
conditions deteriorating day by day, We request the officials to release the
information regarding his health and we plea for his bail immediately.
Therefore we, Indian Americans forum and below signed organizations
urge upon the government of India to release poet varavara rao and save
his life.
We also request to consider the release of all other activists arrested in
Elgar parishad case who aren’t well and are at high risk of falling ill under
humanity grounds.
Dr. Mohammed Jameel, Panna Batra, Ramakrishna Jalla
Indian American Forum
Dr. Rehan Khan
International Society for Peace and Justice
Raju RajaGopal
Co-Founder, Hindus For Human Rights-USA
Narayana Swamy Venkatayogi
Poet
Sajee Gopal
Civil Rights Activist
Dr. Mohammed Haroon
Humanism Project, Australia
