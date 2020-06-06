Indian Americans Forum conducts webinar on plight of migrants

New Delhi: Migrant labourer Achhalal with his family walks along a road to reach Sarai Kale Khan for travelling back to his native place Madhya Pradesh, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, at Anand Vihar in New Delhi, Wednesday, May 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)(PTI13-05-2020_000159B)

Chicago: Indian Americans Forum conducted webinar meeting on plight of migrant workers, presented the concern of humanitarian crisis of migrant workers during COVID pandemic and offered solutions to the government of India.

Prominent activists

Speakers in the meeting included prominent activist from India Teesta Setalvad who reiterated the grave concern for migrant workers and the issues which they are faced with due to ill planned lockdown without proper planning on part of government, labour laws, Bonded labour laws and human rights were violated in the light of some state government not allowing the migrant workers to go back to their families.

Desperate migrants from Hyderabad walking towards Secunderabad railway station to board special trains to reach their homes in other states. Photo: Mohammed Hussain

Twitter

Solapur: Migrants from Karnataka walk along a road to reach thir native places,amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Solapur, Maharashtra, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI12-05-2020_000064B)

Thane : Migrants from various northern states walk along the Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown, in Thane, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad)(PTI11-05-2020_000125B)

Mathura: Migrants walk along the Delhi-Agra national highway to reach their native places, amid ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Mathura, Monday, May 11, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI11-05-2020_000077B)

Thane: Migrant workers from Akola district of Maharashtra walk along Mumbai-Nashik highway to reach their native places, during a nationwide lockdown in the wake of coronavirus, in Thane, Wednesday, April 29, 2020. (PTI Photo/Mitesh Bhuvad) (PTI29-04-2020_000100B)

Mumbai: Migrants walk along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Express Highway to reach their native places, during the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown, in Mumbai, Saturday, May 09, 2020. (PTI Photo) (PTI10-05-2020_000100B)

Speaking on the occasion Mr Valiullah Khadri student leader from AISF lamented the government inept policies and neglect for the welfare of the migrant workers and demanded the government of India to immediately issue compensation package.

Mohammed Jameel

Prominent amongst the speakers were Dr Mohammed Jameel representing Indian Americans forum who also spoke and highlighted the measures to be still taken by the government to ensure right to work and right to food guaranteed in this distressing times.

Members present in the meeting were Ramakrishna Jalla, Ayesha Jamil, Raju Rajgopal from Hindus for Human rights, Dr Rehan from international society for peace and justice and NRIs all across USA.

