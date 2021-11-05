Indian Americans Forum to organise webinar on Tripura violence

By News Desk|   Published: 5th November 2021 6:32 pm IST
Communal Violence in India challenges and solutions

Hyderabad: A webinar on “Tripura-communal violence in India challenges and solutions” is being organised by the Indian Americans Forum on November 6 2021 at 8:00 PM IST.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Americans Forum had put up a tweet, inviting people to join the webinar, “Tripura Communal Violence In India has shaken the Nation -Join us to condemn the Violence. Join our Conference call on this Saturday, November 6th, 8PM IST 10.30 AM EST” it read.

The meeting will be chaired by Bikramjit Sengupta, the state secretary of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF). The panelists for the program are Father Cedric Prakash Sj, a human rights and peace activist, and Ujjawal K Chowdhury, the former pro-Vice Chancellor of Adamas University. Interested people can join the zoom meeting through the following passcode 86478117886 .

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button