Indian Americans Forum to organise webinar on Tripura violence

Hyderabad: A webinar on “Tripura-communal violence in India challenges and solutions” is being organised by the Indian Americans Forum on November 6 2021 at 8:00 PM IST.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian Americans Forum had put up a tweet, inviting people to join the webinar, “Tripura Communal Violence In India has shaken the Nation -Join us to condemn the Violence. Join our Conference call on this Saturday, November 6th, 8PM IST 10.30 AM EST” it read.

Join our Conference call on this Saturday November 6th 8PM IST 10.30 AM EST pic.twitter.com/nltSehaNhG — Indian Americans Forum (@Mohamme26964040) November 5, 2021

The meeting will be chaired by Bikramjit Sengupta, the state secretary of the All India Youth Federation (AIYF). The panelists for the program are Father Cedric Prakash Sj, a human rights and peace activist, and Ujjawal K Chowdhury, the former pro-Vice Chancellor of Adamas University. Interested people can join the zoom meeting through the following passcode 86478117886 .