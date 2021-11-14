Indian Army Chief MM Naravane leaves for 5-day visit to Israel

New Delhi: Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane On Sunday proceeded on a five-day visit to Israel.

The visit aims to further strengthen strategic defence cooperation between both the countries, said Indian Army.

“General MM Naravane #COAS proceeded on a five-day visit to #Israel. The visit aims to further strengthen strategic defence cooperation between both countries,” the Army said in a tweet.

The visit comes weeks after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar travelled to Israel to strengthen ties.