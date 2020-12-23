Indian Army chief visits forward locations at LAC with China

New Delhi, Dec 23 : Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday met troops deployed in harsh winter conditions at forward locations at the Line of Actual Control and reviewed the prevailing tense situation with China. General Naravane also reviewed troops preparedness at the forward location.

General Naravane reached Leh for a day visit to Fire and Fury Corps. From Leh, he went to forward locations deployed few metres away from Chinese troops at Line of Actual Control (LAC).

“He also visited Rechin La and undertook a first-hand assessment of the situation along the LAC,” said a senior Indian Army officer.

After China made aggressive moves at the Line of Actual Control amid a tense situation, the Indian Army on August 30 occupied critical mountain heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake include Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari that were unmanned till now. This along with some other peaks now allows India to dominate Spangur Gap under Chinese control and also the Moldo garrison on the Chinese side.

This had irked the PLA which has made multiple attempts to dislodge Indian troops leading to instances of warning gun-shots being fired.

General Naravane also undertook on the spot inspection of the state of habitat of troops on the forward line of defences at Rechin La.

He also visited forward base Tara and interacted with the local commanders and troops and distributed sweets and cakes to soldiers on the eve of Christmas.

Temperatures at critical mountain peaks and passes along the disputed India-China border have dropped to minus 20 Degrees Celsius throwing up a fresh challenge to the thousands of troops amassed by both sides.

India and China are engaged in a nine-month-long standoff at the LAC. Despite several levels of dialogue, there has not been any breakthrough and the deadlock continues.

