Indian Army engineer Airlifted from Afghan underwent surgery

Hyderabad: A 44-year-old Logistics Engineer of the Indian Army, airlifted from Afghanistan on Tuesday night and admitted at the Continental Hospitals underwent a surgical procedure (hip replacement) today by the team of experts led by Dr Ram Mohan Reddy Venuthurla, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon and Dr Nitish Bhan, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon.

The patient, who is posted in Afghanistan had a fall about three weeks back and suffered a fracture in the right hip. He was not able to get the best healthcare support in Afghanistan nor could he be shifted out of the war-torn nation because India stopped all international and domestic flights to prevent further spread of Covid-19 virus.

Commenting on the condition of the patient, Dr Ram Mohan Reddy Venuthurla, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon, said, “The patient suffered a hip fracture three weeks back and was admitted to the Continental Hospitals on Tuesday, April 21st, after being airlifted from Afghanistan. Considerable time has elapsed since he suffered the fracture. Therefore, we are closely monitoring the health condition of the patient and investigated him thoroughly before the surgery.

The hip-replacement surgery was done successfully by the team. The surgical team took all the necessary safety measure like wearing PPEs, N95 face masks as part of infection control.”

