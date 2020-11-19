Indian Army invites applications from engineering graduates

New Delhi: Indian Army has invited applications from eligible unmarried male and female engineering graduates for grant of Short Service Commission (SSC). Widows of defense personnel who died in harness can also apply.

The course will commence in the month of April 2021 at Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai, Tamil Nadu.

Educational eligibility

Candidates must hold an Engineering degree. Those who are in the final year of the course can also apply for SSC (Tech).

Widows of Defence Personnel must be graduate for SSCW (non Tech) and B.E/B.Tech for SSCW (Tech).

Apart from educational qualification, the candidates must satisfy age limit.

For SSC (Tech), the age of the candidates must be between 20 and 27 years as on 1st April 2021 whereas, for widows, the maximum age allowed is 35 years.

Vacancy details

As per the notification, there are 56 vacancies of SSC (Tech) for men whereas, for women, the number of vacancies of SSCW (Tech) is 27.

Apart from it, there are two vacancies for widows of Defence Personnel.

Selected candidates will have to undergo training for a period of 49 weeks.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online on the official website of Indian Army (click here).

For further details, candidates can read official notification (click here).