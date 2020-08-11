Indian Army orders investigation over suspected encounter of three labourers in J&K

Srinagar: According to the Army, an investigation has been launched over the rumor that three alleged militants killed during the operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Shopian District on July 18 who were actually labourers from Rajouri district. They had arrived to Shopian a day before to earn their living.

According to the defence spokesman, Colonel Rajesh Kalia “We have noted social media inputs linked to the operation in Shopian on July 18. The three terrorists killed during the operation have not been identified and the bodies were buried based on established protocols. The Army is investigating the matter.”

In the early hours of Monday many political parties and human rights activists outraged with a demand of impartial probe into the matter.

An FIR has been logged in Peeri Police Post in Rajouri District on Sunday by the families of Imtiaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed Khan and Abrar Yusuf that they had gone missing since July 17 after they had contacted their family to inform they found a room on rent in Shopian.

The Station House Officer confirms (SHO) Kotranka, Mushtaq Ahmed, confirmed this regarding the report being registered.

Rumors in Shopian have been increasing that these three could be the same who have been encountered by the army who is terming it as fake encounter by the army.

IItija Mufti, Daughter of ex-Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti took to Twitter and said, “Shocked to hear about reports of three missing labourers reportedly killed in a staged encounter at Shopian. Armed forces have a free hand to operate with impunity. This explains why bodies are allowed to decompose at unknown locations. Probes into recent encounters must be ordered”.