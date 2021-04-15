Indian Army organises free medical camp for disabled people in J-K’s Bijbehara

Anantnag: A free ‘mega disability care and medical camp’ was recently organised at Anantnag’s Bijbehara in South Kashmir by the Indian Army in collaboration with a Pune based NGO and South Kashmir Handicapped Persons Association’s Anantnag wing.

During this disability camp, around 250 wheelchairs, 150 crutches, 230 hearing aids, 200 walkers and 200 walking sticks, were distributed among the disabled persons from Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama and Anantnag districts of South Kashmir.

The list of the beneficiaries was prepared by the South Kashmir Handicapped Persons Association and they were transported to Bijbehara by the same association.

Disabled persons said that such welfare initiatives will ease their lives and bring smiles to their families.

They also lauded the efforts taken by concerned Deputy Commissioners who helped them to reach the venue of the camp. Adil Ahmad a local said,” It is a wonderful initiative.

Our brothers and sisters can get walkers, wheelchairs, crutches and hearing aids.

Persons with disabilities are largely from economically backward families and they cannot afford wheelchairs that at least cost around Rs 7000.”

Vinod Rawat, a member of the Pune-based NGO, said, “We got an opportunity to serve them under the initiative of the Indian Army. I am happy that they can now move better with the help of a wheelchair or other walking aids. I am also a disabled person who lost my leg and an artificial limb was provided by Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti, ( BMVSS) an NGO…now I am a para-Olympic fencing and basketball player. I am also a mountaineer.”

Khadim Hussain, a disabled person from Shopian said, “I thank the Shopian DC, district administration, Handicapped Association. They put us in a vehicle and took us here. They did everything up till this point where we reached Bijbehara. We are also thankful to the Army. I got a wheelchair a few minutes back. I am very happy.” He said that such camps should be organised all over Kashmir as people will not be aware of the whereabouts of such camps as many are not tech-savvy. Owais Ahmad, Secretary of Handicapped Association Anantnag, said, “A list of 440 persons was made and they were provided transport facilities. District social welfare officer or social welfare department cannot distribute at this grand level which is why this initiative is exceptional.”