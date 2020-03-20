Indian army taking on COVID-19 with 14 quarantine facilities

Hyderabad: Initiating steps to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, the Indian armed forces are functioning not only to bring down the cases from rising but have also got ready to meet the necessary requirements of future, had deployed all its resources in the aid of civilian authorities.

As Coronavirus cases in India rise to 195, and most of the states announced lockdown including Maharashtra, Telangana and other states.

Despite forces already operating four quarantine facilities, 10 more are being built. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) in its media release said, “More quarantine facilities are being readied and may be made operational within 48-72 hours if needed.”

The quarantine facilities area tri-services effort of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force. Currently, the four quarantine in operation are at Manesar and Jaisalmer, maintained by Army; at Mumbai, run by Navy and at Hindon, operated by Air Force.

The ten more facilities coming up at Jodhpur (Army), Kolkata (Army), Chennai (Army), Visakhapatnam (Navy), Kochi (Navy), Dundigal near Hyderabad (IAF), Bengaluru (IAF), Kanpur (IAF), Jaisalmer (IAF), Jorhat (IAF) and Gorakhpur (IAF).

Moreover, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has evacuated hundreds of Indian nationals and many other people belonging to friendly countries like Maldives, Myanmar, Bangladesh, US, Madagascar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, South Africa and Peru from COVID-19 affected countries such as China, Japan, Italy, and Iran.

As a precautionary measure, these evacuated persons are being kept under quarantine for a period of fourteen days. Army, Navy and Air Force have set up quarantine facilities named Wellness Centres at various locations to provide a credible response to coronavirus.

The MoD said that these centres are supporting the nation’s fight against the novel coronavirus. The operationalisation of these facilities demonstrates the commitment of the Tri-Services to the nation in handling multiple challenges.

These centres are fully equipped and functional facilities helping inmates to undertake the mandatory quarantine period under the supervision of skilled medical authorities.

Even the military soldiers have volunteered to provide care and support to Indian citizens returning from overseas. There are four such facilities in operation at the moment, at Manesar and Jaisalmer, run by Army; at Mumbai, run by the Navy and at Hindon, run by Air Force, the MoD stated.

“These centres are working in total synergy with the civilian authorities to ensure proper care to all evacuated citizens. The affected area also being provided with facilities to be in touch with their loved ones. Prophylactic measures are also being taken to prevent the spread of the contagion.

Awareness campaigns are being undertaken to educate the people about COVID-19. The coordinated efforts of the Armed Forces with the local administration are bound to succeed in fighting out the pandemic from India,” MoD added.

