Indian Army teams on standby in view of heavy rain forecast

Mohammed HussainPublished: 20th October 2020 7:40 pm IST

Hyderabad: Responding to the state government’s call, flood relief teams from the Indian Army have once again been put on standby in Hyderabad and Secunderabad for anticipated rescue operations of people due to heavy rains forecast for next few days.

Around nine flood relief teams with boats are on standby, to be launched immediately on requirement. Additional teams and boats will be sent as per the situation. These preparations are over and above the current deployment of six flood relief teams with boats and medical facilities at Gulbarga and Yadgiri districts of Karnataka, where the army has already evacuated 427 marooned people to safe locations.

Army official said, “The evacuation process is still continuing with increasing in water flow of Bhima and Krishna Rivers.”

Over the pas week, heavy rains in Telangana had wreaked havoc and inundated several areas in Hyderabad like Bandlaguda, after which flood relief teams from the Indian Army also evacuated 153 people and distributed large number of food packets to the stranded persons.

