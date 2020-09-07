Indian artist commits suicide in Muscat

The incident was reported by one of his friends, who became suspicious after he didn't answer his repeated calls

By Mansoor Published: 7th September 2020 2:35 pm IST

Dubai: A 50-year-old noted Indian artist has allegedly committed suicide in his apartment in Muscat, Oman police have said.

Unni Krishnan, a skilled graphic designer and signboard artist who was a well-known member of the Indian cultural community in Oman, was found hanging at his apartment in Ruwi, the commercial hub and the main business district of Muscat, the Royal Oman Police (ROP) said on Sunday.

“Ruwi Police Station received a report at 4 pm on Saturday about an Indian ex-pat found hanging with a white rope tied around his neck at his residence on Honda Road in Ruwi,” a police official was quoted as saying by the Times of Oman.

READ:  Two held with 1,727 kg cannabis worth Rs 8 cr in MP: UP STF

“The crime investigation team and the ROP went to the place of the incident and took the body to the police hospital,” the official said.

Further investigations are going on, police said.

“The incident was reported by one of his friends, who became suspicious after he didn’t answer his repeated calls,” the official said.

Krishnan’s death has come as a shock for the Indian community in Oman, the report said.

Source: PTI
Categories
Crime
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close