Indian businessman PK Kareem Haji dies of COVID-19 in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi: Death of PK Kareem Haji has shocked the Indian community in Abu Dhabi who succumbed to COVID-19.

PK Kareem Haji, 62, was a businessman in Abu Dhabi. He was former president of Abu Dhabi Kerala Muslim Cultural Centre (KMCC) and an active community worker with the Indian Islamic Centre, the Sunni Centre, among others.

Family confirmed that Kareem Haji died of complications from COVID-19 on Thursday April 30 while under treatment at Abu Dhabi’s Burjeel Hospital.

Kareem Haji was a native of Thiruvathra – (Thrissur District), Kerala. He is survived by a wife, and three sons.

According to Gulf News, Haji started his career as a driver for UAE Airforce (Abu Dhabi), but later took up a business license to start his own supermarket in Mussafah.

Haji was popular among Indian community living in UAE for his social work. At the start of the pandemic outbreak in the UAE, he is said to have spearheaded a food campaign and was responsible for feeding over 1,000 people in need of food in the emirate following the UAE’s national sterilisation drive.

He also launched a food challenge programme and what started with feeding 25 people is now taking care of over 1,000 people’s needs.

