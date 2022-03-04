Indian chef wins lottery in Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw for second time

Abu Dhabi: A United Arab Emirates (UAE) based Indian chef has won the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw for the second time on Tuesday, March 1.

The winner of the draw Saidali Kannan resident of Abu Dhabi has won the grand prize of Dirham 500,000 (Rs 1,03,27,948).

Saidali, who works as a private chef in Abu Dhabi, has been buying tickets for the past 24 years. He received a cash award for the first time in 1998.

Saidali would be sharing the prize money with five of his friends. Abdul Majeed, one of his friends with whom he’ll be sharing the prize money with, said they have pooled their money to help Kannan buy a ticket to the monthly draws for two decades now.

“I have been sharing tickets almost every month with Saidali for the last 20 years. I believe he’s very lucky. I have been doing this for a very long time. And it has finally paid off,” Khaleej Times quoted Abdul Majeed.

Big Ticket has announced giving away Dirham 12 million (Rs 24,52,25,024) as the first prize, second prize of Dirham 1 million (Rs 2,04,35,418) and five other prizes on March 3.

Saidali still stands a chance to become a millionaire as his lucky ticket will enter the draw on March 3.