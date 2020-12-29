Indian Consul General in Dubai to host breakfast for expats

Dubai, Dec 29 : The Consulate General of India in Dubai announced that it will host a monthly breakfast for expat workers at their accommodations as part of a new community outreach programme.

In a statement on Monday, the Consulate, that caters to Indian expats in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, said the event titled ‘Breakfast with Consul General’ will be held in collaboration with the Pravasi Bharatiya Sahayata Kendra (PBSK), a help centre for Indians in the United Arab Emirates, Gulf News reported.

“This outreach is aimed at creating awareness among blue-collar workers about financial literacy and planning, learning new skills, health screening, services offered by PBSK and other information.

“The Consul General will have breakfast with fellow Indians at their accommodation, with all Covid-19 safety protocols in place,” the mission added.

The first session of the programme is slated to take place on Friday at the Larsen & Toubro accommodation complex in Dubai Investment Park.

Under the programme, Consul General Aman Puri will visit one of the labour accommodations every month.

Speaking to Gulf News, Puri said: “We want to give them the feeling that they are at home and we at the Consulate do care for them. We look forward to ensure their welfare and to extend whatever assistance we can.”

