Indian Consulate in Dubai reopens passport service centres

Dubai: Indian Consulate in Dubai reopened six passport service centers. These centers are located in Dubai and the Northern Emirates.

BLS Centers

After the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, the consulate reopened the following centers

Al Khaleej Centre BLS Deira Sharjah Main Centre Fujairah ISC BLS Ras Al Khaimah Indian Association Ajman

Courtesy “twitter/cgidubai”

In addition to BLS Centre mentioned in our Advisory of today regarding resumption of passport services, BLS Centre at Indian Association Ajman will also be operational from 26.04 2020. https://t.co/GQ0lKCBMfL — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) April 25, 2020

Renewal of passports

As per the advisory issued by Indian Consulate in Dubai, applications for renewal of passports will be accepted only for those passports which have already expired or are going to expire by 31st May.

In order to obtain an appointment for submission of passport application, the applicants have to send an email to BLS at info@blsindiavisa-uae.com.

Attestation service

For attestation service, an appointment can be obtained either through the Q-ticket App or through phone number 40-3579585 or by sending email to ivsglobaldxb@gmail.com

It may be noted that passport services at other centers would be resumed later.

