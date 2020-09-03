Indian Consulate in Afghan threatened from Pak sponsored IED attacks

New Delhi: Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence agency or the ISI could be planning attacks on Indian establishments in Afghanistan while India is engaged with China at other frontiers, intelligence agencies have flagged.

The security establishments of Afghanistan and India have been alerted that Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) may carry out vehicle-borne attacks on the Indian Consulate in Jalalabad and use improvised explosive devices.

“Four suicide attackers from the LeT have been sent to Kunar province. They are planning a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device attack on the Indian consulate in Jalalabad,” said the Indian intelligence agency.

A senior government officer stated there have been a number of threats against Indian establishments in Afghanistan. One of its main reasons being Pakistan remaining insecure about Indian influence in Afghanistan. “So they may use proxies/sponsor terrorists groups to target Indian personnel and infrastructure,” the officer said.

Pakistan has also engaged the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) to execute high visibility and high impact attacks targeting ethnic minorities in Kabul. They have started targeting Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan. Once the strength of these communities were in tens of thousands with well-established businesses and high-ranking positions in the government. Now, most of them have fled to India, Europe, or North America after decades of war and persecution.

Further, Pakistan is alluring Indian Muslims to seek jihad. It has also turned Afghanistan into a breeding ground for such Indians.

Recently, the UN Security Council stated that the Indian ISIS affiliate — Hind Wilayah — that was announced on May 10, 2019, already has around 180 to 200 members present in Kerala and Karnataka.

The current security situation in Afghanistan remains volatile with both the Taliban and the ISKP stepping up attacks across the country.

In its bid to enhance territorial power, the Taliban seized control of Yumgan district in the northeastern province of Badakhshan on March 28 and 29 while continuing with its attacks targeting the Afghan Security Forces. The Talibs have long controlled the Yumgan and Jurm districts of Badakhshan Province until the government forces retook them late in 2019.

The Afghan Security Forces this year inflicted heavy casualties on the militant group and retook control of Khamab district of Jawzjan province on April 18.

Source: IANS