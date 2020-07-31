Indian Consulate in Dubai helps woman after abuse appeal video

Dubai, July 31 : The Indian Consulate in Dubai has offered support to repatriate an Indian woman in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) who complained of domestic abuse and sought help in a video that was posted on Twitter, the media reported.

In the video, the woman alleged that she was being “beaten and mentally tortured” ever since she got married in April 2018, Gulf News reported on Thursday.

Mother of a 13-month-old girl, the woman claimed she reached the UAE in January and could not contact the police as she did not have a sim card.

“I am in danger. I am helpless. I don’t have money. I don’t have calling card to call my family. I just need justice. I am requesting you to please help me. Somebody please help me,” she said in the video.

The Indian Consulate, which was also tagged in the video, responded saying that the mission was already extending support.

“We got a complaint…on 27th July and we had contacted her same dày and assured her of all possible assistance. She now desires to go back to India and we will make sure that she can leave for India at the earliest,” the Gulf News quoted the Mission as saying.

When contacted, Neeraj Agrawal, consul for Press, Information and Culture at the consulate, said: “We are in touch with the woman and her husband. We have asked him to return her passport and we are ready to facilitate her repatriation.”

This is not the first time that the mission has intervened in such a case.

Last year, the Consulate assisted the repatriation of another woman, who had sought help. Her husband was arrested by Sharjah Police after her Twitter video went viral.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.