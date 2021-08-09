Indian contingent for Tokyo Olympics return; get rousing welcome

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Published: 9th August 2021 7:46 pm IST
New Delhi: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra being welcomed on his arrival at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: 4×400 relay players Muhammed Anas Yahiya, Noah Nirmal Tom, Arokia Rajiv, Amoj Jacob along with other atheletes arrive at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: 4×400 relay player Muhammed Anas Yahiya arrives at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: Olympic silver medalist Ravi Dahiya being welcomed on his arrival at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: Indian women’s hockey team being welcomed on their arrival at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: 4×400 relay players arrive at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan
New Delhi: Indian women’s hockey team arrive at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: Bronze medalist Lovlina Borgohain arrives at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: Wrestler Deepak Punia being welcomed on his arrival at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo/Gurinder Osan)
New Delhi: Wrestler Deepak Punia being welcomed as he arrives at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Olympic bronze medalist Bajrang Punia being welcomed as he arrives at IGI Airport, after the end of the Tokyo Summer Olympics 2020, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 9, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button