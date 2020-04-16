Indian couple in UAE sends son’s body in cargo plane

Dubai: An Indian couple in UAE whose son lost his battle against cancer has sent the body to home country in a cargo plane.

As per the report, Jomai and Jensil George’s son, Jewel Jomai had succumbed to cancer at the American Hospital in Dubai last Friday. After performing the last rites, the body was sent to Kochi, Kerala in a cargo plane.

Lockdown impact

It may be mentioned that due to lockdown, his parents were left with no option but to stay back in Dubai.

Meanwhile, friends and teachers of Jewel Jomai who was the student of Grade 10 in Millennium School said that he was a friendly boy.

In India, the relatives of the boy will receive the body at the Nedumbasseri Airport.

