Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh opens his holiday home to fans

New Delhi: International cricket icon Yuvraj Singh is offering an exclusive one-time-only stay for a group of six at his home in Goa, India. Perched on a hilltop with spectacular views of the sea beyond, Singh’s home pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of the beachside resort. Renowned for its pristine beaches, unique cuisine and warm hospitality, Goa is consistently one of the most sought-after destinations for travellers in India and around the world.

Singh has delivered outstanding performances and career-defining knocks throughout his career; he is now setting another milestone by becoming the first international cricketer from India to host on Airbnb.

“My Goa home has always been extremely special to me. While my work takes me across the world, this villa is where my wife and I come together to spend quality time with our friends and family. I am looking forward to being an Airbnb host and opening the doors of my home to a lucky group of six,” shared Yuvraj Singh.

Six guests will have insider access to the cricketer’s three-bedroom holiday home filled with special memories and meaningful keepsakes from his years on the pitch.

From its vantage point high on a hilltop, with 180-degree panoramic views of the sea beyond, Casa Singh offers a serene setting from which to explore the colourful charms of Goa’s sun-kissed villages.

Expansive decks and terraces burst with potted plants and greenery, dotted by pops of colour from bougainvillea and other flowers. A luxurious pool features a swim-up bar and several nooks for lazy afternoons spent reading or enjoying leisurely meals alfresco.

Local Goan dishes will be served by the home’s personal chef in the dining room just off the main mezzanine area. The house is filled with photos of Singh’s family and many cricket accolades — including his first ODI 150 — abound.

“We are thrilled to partner with cricket icon Yuvraj Singh to list his beautiful home in Goa on Airbnb for this one-time-only stay. With international travel in full swing again, we are delighted to offer this unforgettable experience to a global audience, and add Singh to our vibrant host community in India,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

About the stay:

Guests will have exclusive access to Casa Singh, immersing themselves in the calming rhythms of life near the sea. Elements of the stay include:

A virtual greet-and-meet by Yuvraj Singh upon arrival

A personalised welcome note sharing Singh’s favorite hangout spots in Goa

An excursion to the picturesque Divar Island on an e-bike, riding through mangrove fields, churches, temples and beautiful homes

Sundowners on the outdoor deck featuring bespoke meals highlighting Yuvraj’s favourite local delicacies

A screening of Yuvraj’s iconic innings — reliving those moments at the cricketer’s house

Bespoke menus throughout the stay, featuring Yuvraj’s favourite dishes

Personalised keepsakes from Yuvraj as souvenirs

Bookable on airbnb.com/yuvrajsingh, Singh’s home will be available for Rs 1212 per night — Singh’s birthday and jersey number — for a two-night stay from October 14-16, 2022.