Indian doctors find cure for COVID-19; three out of four recover

Jaipur: With the total number of COVID-19 deaths crossing 10,000 globally, the entire world is grappling with ways and means to contain and cure coronavirus. Amidst the chaos, Indian doctors have succeeded in curing coronavirus patients with a mix of HIV, swine flu, and Malaria, drugs. This combination has recently cured three of the four patients in Jaipur’s SMS hospital.

69-year-old Andrey Carly and his wife who came to visit Jaipur with 23 other tourists from Italy, had tested negative from coronavirus in Rajasthan. Along with them, now the report of a person from Jaipur’s Raja Park area, who returned from Dubai has also come negative after treatment.

Happy to share, 3 corona patients including 2 senior citizens wd comorbid issues at SMS hospital,hv bn treated successfully & their test reports are now negative.

My heartiest compliments to SMS doctors & staff for their commendable & dedicated service in treating corona patients — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) March 15, 2020

“This news should reassure those feeling stressed. My appeal to people is to take precautions and avoid visiting crowded places. State govt is continuously monitoring the situation & enhancing medical facilities for corona testing & treating patients,” he added in another tweet.

Formula on demand

“We have received inquiries from these six states as the medicine has worked wonders to the fullest satisfaction of the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR). I would call the doctors of the Sawai Man Singh Hospital “Health Warriors” because they worked tirelessly to counter the menace of the dreadful Coronavirus. In fact, ever since the 69-year-old Italian tourist was found positive by the National Institute of Virology at Pune, the doctors swung into action. The Italian was isolated and was kept under strong vigil in a separate room and the doctors started working on the treatment plan” said Rohit Kumar Singh, the additional chief secretary of the medical and health department.

Indian Ayurveda

Indian Ayurveda experts have stated that regular consumption of Ayurvedic herbs strengthens the human body’s immune system. They have stressed that neem (Azadirachta Indica), Amalaki or amla (Emblica Officinalis), kutki (Picrorhiza Kurroa), guduchi/glioy (Tinospora Cordifolia), and tulsi (basil) are some of the Ayurvedic herbs that are helpful in building immunity in human body and preventing the infection.

Coronavirus affects the lungs and the respiratory system. “Consuming a tablespoonful of Chywanprash daily strengthens the immunity, specifically that of lungs and the respiratory system,” said Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda.

