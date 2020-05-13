Indian in Dubai offers Rs 10 lakh for reuniting his son, wife

Dubai: A worried Keralite businessman in Dubai has offered a reward of Rs 10 lakh (approximately Dh 50,000) to anyone who can reunite his son and wife, stranded in two neighbouring Indian states because of the coronavirus lockdown.

KR Sreekumar, who runs a chemical factory in Dubai says his son Anantha, 21, who is pursuing a career in chartered accountancy in Tamil Nadu, is stuck there and facing immense hardships, while his wife Sunitha and youngest son Vishnu are in Karnataka.

Also Read Telangana mother rides 1400 km to bring back stranded son

Sreekumar moved no stone unturned to unite his wife and son. He even tried to hire a helicopter but was not permitted to do so. When nothing worked he announced the reward on Facebook on May 5.

Sreekumar says, “dozens of people approached him since he put up the post. Some wanted the money in advance. One man, for instance, suggested driving him on the back of his motorbike. He claimed he knew how to evade police check posts. But I didn’t want to do anything that was illegal and fraught with risks so I politely declined him.”

With the help of several politicians and journalists he was able to get a travel pass for his son.

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.