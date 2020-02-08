Indian Economy akin to patient in ICU: Ex FM Chidambaram

A+ A-

Hyderabad: The Sultan-ul-Uloom Educational Society organized a talk delivered by former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on the recently unveiled 2020-2021 budget. AICC Research Department of Telangana organized this event at the Muffakham Jah College of Engineering and Technology. Chidambaram criticized the current Finance Minister and the ruling party for lacking direction and correct narratives regarding the country’s dwindling economy.