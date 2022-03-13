Indian embassy in Ukraine shifted to Poland: MEA

The Indian Ministry of External Affairs has announced that the Indian embassy will be temporarily shifted to Poland in view of the deteriorating situation in Ukraine.

“In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland,” the official Twitter account said.

This move is born out of the Russia-Ukraine war which has been ongoing for nearly three weeks.

In view of the rapidly deteriorating security situation in Ukraine, including attacks in the western parts of the country, it has been decided that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine will be temporarily relocated in Poland.



Press Release➡️ https://t.co/tVkxNSDJmN — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) March 13, 2022

Russia-Ukraine War

On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine. The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in response, enacted martial law and general mobilization throughout Ukraine.

The war has invoked strong criticism from the West and other European countries. They have called for strong sanctions against Russia.

Criticism has come from many sections of civilians in Russia and hundreds have been detained for protesting against the ongoing war.

The war has also claimed thousands of civilian deaths in Ukraine including women and children.