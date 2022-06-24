Indian Embassy in US in touch with student’s family for repatriation of mortal remains

Washington: The Indian Embassy in the US on Thursday said it was in close touch with the family of Nakka Sai Charan to facilitate early repatriation of mortal remains of the 25-year-old man from Telangana who was declared dead after sustaining an apparent gunshot wound to his head in Maryland.

Sai Charan was found injured with an apparent gunshot wound inside a silver Hyundai Tucson SUV in Baltimore, Maryland. He was immediately rushed to a trauma centre, where he was pronounced dead, local media reported on Monday.

“We have learnt about the unfortunate death of Nakka Sai Charan in the early morning of Sunday June 19, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland. Baltimore police has not yet revealed more details on circumstances of death, as investigation is in progress,” the Embassy of India here said in a brief statement.

The embassy is in close touch with the victim’s family and diaspora members to facilitate early repatriation of mortal remains of Sai Charan, the statement added.

Sai Charan’s family reside in Nalgonda town in Telangana.

His father N Narasimha said his son flew to the US in August 2020.

After completing his MS course, he was working in Maryland for the past six months. Narasimha had spoken to his son on Friday.