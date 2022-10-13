Indian Embassy steps in to rescue Hyderabad woman stuck in UAE

Hyderabad: Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has reached Hyderabad woman Asra Fatima who is stuck in Ajman, UAE. It provided the contact number of the Indian association in Ajman to the woman.

The embassy that is following the development in the case also gave assurance to the family members of the woman.

How Hyderabad woman gets stuck in UAE?

Asra Fatima who is aged 28 years has gone to Dubai in December 2021 after she was offered a maid job. She was working for an Arab family in Al Ain, UAE.

However, during her eight-month stay at the Arab family house, she was denied proper food and accommodation. Due to the hardship, she fell sick.

Unable to bear the hardship, she decided to return to India. However, her employer who do not want her to leave snatched her cell phone and sought Dh 10 thousand dirhams to hand over her passport.

Feeling helpless, she took the matter to the woman agent in Dubai who helped her in getting the job. Instead of helping her, the job agent allegedly locked her in a room for four days without food.

Luckily she managed to escape from there and reached a friend’s house in Ajman.

How matter reached Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi?

Asra’s aunt Ghousia Begum took the matter to Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi whereas, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) leader Amjed Ullah Khan took the matter to the ministry of external affairs.

Soon after knowing the details, the Indian embassy came into action and started the process to rescue the Hyderabad woman stuck in UAE.