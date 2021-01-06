Indian Embassy suspends all consular services in UK

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 6th January 2021 9:11 pm IST
Indian Embassy
Courtesy "twitter/HCI_London"

London: Amid the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom, all consular services have been suspended till February 20, said Indian Embassy in the UK.

“All Consular Services by @HCI_London will remain suspended till 20.02.2021 due to #COVID19 #Tier5 restrictions imposed by the Government of the UK and in light of health threat to the service seekers posed by fast spreading of the new COVID-19 variant,” the Embassy said in a tweet.

Amid the continuing pandemic, the new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

READ:  Telangana on alert after bird flu fear grips the country

The variant has now been detected in multiple countries around the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has recorded 2,782,709 COVID-19 cases and 76,428 deaths so far.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 6th January 2021 9:11 pm IST
Back to top button