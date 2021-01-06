Indian Embassy suspends all consular services in UK

London: Amid the coronavirus restrictions in the United Kingdom, all consular services have been suspended till February 20, said Indian Embassy in the UK.

“All Consular Services by @HCI_London will remain suspended till 20.02.2021 due to #COVID19 #Tier5 restrictions imposed by the Government of the UK and in light of health threat to the service seekers posed by fast spreading of the new COVID-19 variant,” the Embassy said in a tweet.

All Consular Services by the @HCI_London will remain suspended till 31.12.2020 due to COVID-19 Tier 4 restrictions announced by the Government of the UK. For information on resumption of Consular Services please monitor our website/social media. — India in the UK (@HCI_London) December 21, 2020

Amid the continuing pandemic, the new strain of coronavirus first found in the UK has caused a stir as it is reported to be more transmissible than other SARS-CoV-2 variants.

The variant has now been detected in multiple countries around the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the UK has recorded 2,782,709 COVID-19 cases and 76,428 deaths so far.