‘Indian engineers will have global outlook, be sensitive to local problems’

New Delhi, Dec 28 : The 18th convocation function of the Visveshvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nagpur, was held on Monday. On this occasion the Central government expressed its commitment to boost engineering and engineering education.

According to the Union Ministry of Education, engineering has strategic importance in India’s economic development. The government in its various initiatives, has encouraged engineering and multi-skill development through important programmes like ‘Make in India’, ‘Start-up India’, ‘Smart City Mission’ and ‘Skill India’.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says that India has the power of 3Ds: Demography, Democracy and Demand, which help in business, engineering and development of the nation. In the next 10 years, India is poised to become one of the largest manufacturing hubs in the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “We are promoting National Digital Library, Higher Invention Scheme and special-problem focused industrial research and innovations and programmes. In recent years, engineers from across the country have participated in the ‘Smart Indian Hackathon’ and come forward with solutions to the burning problems of our society. Keeping in mind the international perspective, we have also tried to establish synergy through schemes like Global Initiative of Academic Networks (GIAN) and GIAN-Plus.”

The Minister informed about the new ‘National Education Policy, 2020’ and said, “Our new National Education Policy also proposes to train engineers so that they are sensitive to local problems as well as imbibe a global outlook. They will not only master machine learning, but will also understand the most important software code of human affinity. This policy emphasizes both on content and patent. It also has options and opportunities which will always inspire us to improve, change and do our best.”

Talking about the importance of Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology, Nishank said it is one of the premier national institutes of technology in the country. The Government awarded the institution the status of a University (under the University Grants Commission, Act 1956), which came into effect from 26 June 2002.

Earlier, the institute was known as Visvesvaraya Regional College of Engineering. It was established in 1960 through the joint efforts of the Government of India and the Maharashtra government.

Recalling Sir Visvesvaraya, Nishank said, “Visvesvaraya was not only an extraordinary engineer, but also an eminent scholar and a wise politician. His book ‘Planned Economy for India’ is a masterpiece in the field of economic planning. In 1955, he was awarded the Bharat Ratna, the highest civilian honour, for his rich contribution to nation building. The country always remembers the contribution of great planners, engineers and statesmen like Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya in laying the foundation for the overall development of Indian society. “

Nishank congratulated the students who got their degrees and wished them the best for the future.

