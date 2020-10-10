Indian envoy Rudrendra Tandon submits papers to Afghan President

Kabul: Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani on Saturday received the credentials of new Indian ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon and both discussed strategic ties between the two countries.

“President Ghani received the credential of the new Indian Ambassador. Both sides talked about the strategic ties between the two countries, deepening relations, and mutual focus on economic and connectivity opportunities for the region, and India’s commitment to the Afghan peace,” Sediq Sediqqi, President’s Spokesperson, said in a tweet.

Tandon has earlier served as Indian Ambassador to ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).

