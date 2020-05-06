Indian expat in Canada punished for Islamophobic tweet

Brampton: After Arab countries, now Canada has also cracked whip on an Indian origin man for Islamophobia. He was terminated from the job and removed from a school body.

According to Janta Ka Reporter, Canada has by removing Ravi Hooda has now made his Twitter account private after politicians and civil society members in Canada reacted with outrage on his brazen Islamophobia. His contract with one of the leading real estate companies in the North American country has been terminated and he was removed from a school body.

Recently Arab countries have removed Indian expats from their jobs for displaying Islamophobia using their social media pages.

Since Muslims could not gather in mosques due to the global coronavirus pandemic, several Toronto-area municipalities granted local mosques permission to broadcast the Azaan (call to prayer) using loudspeakers during Iftaar (breaking of fast) during Ramadan. Following suit, Brampton too decided to allow Muslims in its region to use loudspeakers for the sunset Azaan.

While the move was widely hailed, this did not go down well with a local Islamophobe, identified as Ravi Hooda. He launched a tirade mocking Muslims and their faith.

Taking to twitter, Hooda wrote: “What’s next? Separate lanes for camel & goat riders, allowing slaughter of animals at home in the name of sacrifice, bylaw requiring all women to cover themselves from head to toe in tents to appease the piece fools for votes.”

Hooda’s tweet sent shockwaves across Canada, which is globally renowned for its liberal values.

As soon as matter was brought to its notice, the Peel District School Board in Brampton announced that it had removed Hooda as ‘School Council Chair’ and investigation was underway against him. Its tweet read, “The Principal has begun an investigation. The individual is being removed from their role as School Council Chair and won’t be able to participate on council in any other capacity. Islamophobia is not acceptable and a clear violation of our Safe and Accepting Schools Policy.”

The Principal has begun an investigation. The individual is being removed from their role as School Council Chair and won't be able to participate on council in any other capacity. Islamophobia is not acceptable and a clear violation of our Safe and Accepting Schools Policy. — Peelschools (@PeelSchools) May 5, 2020

ReMax Canada, Canada’s top real estate marketing websites, terminated Hooda’s contract. It tweeted, “We do not share nor support the views of Mr. Hooda. We can confirm he has been terminated and is no longer affiliated with RE/MAX. Multiculturalism & diversity are some of the best qualities in our communities, and we are committed to upholding these values in all that we do.”

We do not share nor support the views of Mr. Hooda. We can confirm he has been terminated and is no longer affiliated with RE/MAX. Multiculturalism & diversity are some of the best qualities in our communities, and we are committed to upholding these values in all that we do. — RE/MAX Canada (@REMAXca) May 5, 2020

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown too said that Islamophobia will not be tolerated in Canada. He wrote, “Our noise by law originally passed in 1984 only included an exemption for Church bells. It will now include all faiths within the permitted hours & decibel levels. The Muslim community can proceed with the sunset azan because it’s 2020 & we treat all faiths equally. #Ramadan.”

Our noise by law originally passed in 1984 only included an exemption for Church bells. It will now include all faiths within the permitted hours & decibel levels. The Muslim community can proceed with the sunset azan because it’s 2020 & we treat all faiths equally. #Ramadan pic.twitter.com/WGPmf8fA5b — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) April 30, 2020

Hooda is a registered certified immigration consultant. It remains to be soon if the government will consider revoking his licence in light of his Islamophobic views.

