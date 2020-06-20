Indian expat in Dubai jailed for kissing sleeping woman

By Sameer Published: June 20, 2020, 11:15 am IST
Indian expat in Dubai

Dubai: A court sentenced an Indian expat in Dubai to three months in jail for kissing a sleeping woman. Although the crime took place in the month of February, the judgment was pronounced now.  

As per the details of the case, the victim who is identified as 32-year-old Filipina was taking rest in her room at the sponsor’s home when the accused, sponsor’s driver kissed on her cheek.

After her sleep got disturbed, she found the man kissing her.

Victim pushed Indian expat in Dubai

She immediately pushed him out of the room and locked herself inside. Although, the man knocked the door, she did not open it.

Later, the victim informed the details of the incident infront of sponsor.

Dubai police took action

Upon getting the information, Dubai police arrested the Indian expat under the charges of sexually abusing the woman.

Now, Dubai Court of First Instance not only sentenced him to three months in jail but also ordered deportation after the completion of jail term.

