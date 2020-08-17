Indian expat from Saudi held for spreading KCR’s fake death news

Hyderabad: Sleuths of cyber crimes (CCS), Hyderabad on Monday arrested an NRI for allegedly morphing Chief Minister Telangana KCR’s photo and spreading false rumours about his death.

According to the police, Panyala Raju a native of Jagityala District an expatriate working in Saudi Arabia in June this year had allegedly posted a morphed picture of KCR through his facebook account.

Raju claimed that Chief Minister was infected with corona virus through his nose and died, which is confirmed by the Gandhi doctors. Taking a suo-moto over hos action the cyber crimes police claimed that the fake message of Indian expat likely to cause breach to public tranquility and with intent to cause alarm to public and will disturb the public peace.

The cops technically tracked P Raju in Saudi Arabia and registered a case under IT act certain sections of IPC. Cyber Crime police have also initiated LOC against him and he was detained by immigration authorities at Mumbai International airport on his arrival from Saudi Arabia on

The accused was brought to Hyderabad from Mumbai and he is being produced before the court for judicial remand.