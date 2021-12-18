Indian Expat undergoes 5 simultaneous By-pass surgeries in UAE.

An Indian expatriate was operated upon in the United Arab Emirates in a rare surgical procedure where a surgeon conducted a beating heart surgery with simultaneous bypass surgeries in five arteries.

The 38-year-old crane operator who had only 10 percent heat pumping capacity, was operated at the NMC Specialty Hospital, Dubai by a team, led by, consultant cardiac surgeon, Dr Girish Chandra Varma.

Jai Singh Yadav is a father of four who suffered from an extensive Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) that was reportedly hereditary.

“He was suffering from this condition for a long time, but in 2021 his condition deteriorated. He was in such a terrible shape that he could not walk ten steps without feeling breathless and pain in his chest,” said doctor Varma, reported by the Gulf News.

Singh was admitted to the hospital in October, where his condition worsened and he suffered a heart attack. Test reports following the attack concluded that he suffered from multiple blocks in all the major arteries in his heart and there was a chance of heart failure.

Doctors at the hospital had to first stabilise Singh’s heart condition with medications and diet before the five simultaneous bypasses could be conducted.

A beating heart surgery implies that the procedure is conducted even as the patient’s own heart is allowed to function throughout the procedure. This results in a better outcome and quicker recovery time.

Multiple blockages meant that surgeries needed to be done simultaneously. While five of Singh’s arteries were replaced with brand new ones, two were unclogged and cleared.

“I feel like I am a new person now. Prior to the surgery, I was suffering from terrible pain and could not take a single step without feeling breathless. But the pain has now disappeared, I am breathing well and have already started following my exercise and physiotherapy schedule,” said Singh post his surgery.