News Desk 1Published: 5th November 2020 2:22 pm IST
Indian expat wins $1mn at Dubai Duty Free draw

Dubai, Nov 5 : A Bahrain-based Indian expat has won $1 million at the Dubai Duty Free (DDF) draw, the media reported.

On Wednesday, Sunil Kumarkathuria, 33, became the 170th Indian to win the $1 million at the DDF Millennium Millionaire draw, reports Gulf News.

He had purchased the ticket online on October 17.

Speaking to Gulf News from Bahrain, where he was born and raised, Kumarkathuria told Gulf News: “I am a second generation expat living here. It has been almost 10-12 years since I visited Dubai.

“It (money) will be put to good use. I want to do some charity, perhaps buy a home… Right now we are just excited with the win.”

According to DDF organisers, Indian nationals make up the highest number of ticket buyers.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

