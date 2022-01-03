Indian expat wins Rs 2 cr lottery in first Big Ticket Abu Dhabi draw of 2022

Abu Dhabi: A Saudi Arabia-based Indian expatriate has won the grand prize of 1 million Dirham (Rs 2,06,34,490) in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draw held on Saturday, January 1.

The winner of the draw Veqar Jafri, who is based in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia has bagged the first-tier prize after matching five of the six winning numbers. Jafri is the first of the four one million winners leading up to the mega draw of 25 million Dirham (Rs 51,58,62,250).

“Big Ticket has changed many lives throughout the years and today [Saturday] it has changed mine. The best part about Big Ticket is they are so transparent. They change the lives of the winners and everyone associated with them,” Veqar told Gulf News.

Earlier on December 1, Big Ticket announced that it would be winning a millionaire every week for the first time in December.

Harun Sheikh was the first millionaire, while Rafeek was the second millionaire, Bijesh was the third millionaire. Veqar is the fourth of six millionaires named this month.

Rafeek, Harun, Bijesh and Veqar will still stand a chance to win the mega Dirham 25 million (Rs 51,58,62,250) grand prize, Dirham 2 million second prize or four other cash prizes on January 3.