Indian expats donate blood on Saudi Arabia’s 90th National Day

Riyadh, Sep 26 : The Indian diaspora community in the Saudi Governorate of Hafr Al Batin have donated blood in a gesture to celebrate the Kingdoms 90th National Day, according to a media report.

Dozens of Indian residents in the eastern governorate donated blood at various health facilities in coordination with the local health department, Gulf News on Friday quoted the Saudi news portal, Ajel as saying.

Health authorities in Hafr Al Batin thanked the Indian donors for their initiative, reflecting their sharing of Saudis’ joy on the occasion, the report said.

The Saudi National Day, celebrated annually on September 23, marks the foundation of the Kingdom by King Abdul Aziz Bin Abdul Rahman Al Saud.

There are between 2 to 2.5 million Indians in Saudi Arabia.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.